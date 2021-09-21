CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peripheral Neuropathy explained plus FREE treatment seminar | Paid Content

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | Dr. Ole Olson, owner of Central Iowa Neuropathy, explains what Peripheral Neuropathy REALLY IS and the different parts of the body it can affect. Dr. Olson explains that signs can range from a burning or freezing pain to a sense of tingling or numbness in the targeted areas. He also explains the extremities are the most common places this condition appears but could also be directed closer to your core. Central Iowa Neuropathy offers several different treatment plans based on your individual condition, which will be discussed at length during a FREE SEMINAR being offered. Right now, the first 15 people who sign up will get admission at no cost PLUS a copy of Dr. Olson's book, "Reversing Neuropathy". Call 515-505-3700 to save a spot!

