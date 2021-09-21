Two Minnesota prospects set Wisconsin visits

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State meets No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday in Manhattan as the Wildcats try to win their third-straight game against the Sooners, but that's not even close to being the biggest game in the Big 12 this weekend. As Fitz explains, that is reserved for No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame, which isn't even a Big 12 game but it sure should give all of college football a glimpse into the post-OU/UT future of the conference. And, Fitz will be keeping an eye on the other newcomers to the conference, including two Friday night games to keep in out of trouble as the weekend starts.

