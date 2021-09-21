CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Two Minnesota prospects set Wisconsin visits

By Evan Flood
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's going to be a busy month of October for Wisconsin and head coach Greg Gard on the recruiting trail. The Badgers have a number of visits lined up for next month, with two more unofficials added from the state of Minnesota. On Oct. 2, Lakeville (Minn.) North 2024 shooting...

