Elizabeth Beisel's Block Island swim to raise money for cancer research pushed to Saturday
Safety concerns have once again delayed Elizabeth Beisel's swim from Matunuck Beach to Block Island to raise money for cancer research. The event had been scheduled for Wednesday, but is now set for Saturday morning at 7, where the former Olympian plans to become the first woman to swim the 10.4-mile route. The swim is a tribute to her father, Ted Beisel, who died July 1 after battling pancreatic cancer. The event's initial goal of $100,000 has been met, but donations are still being accepted (visit blockcancer.org).www.providencejournal.com
