Elizabeth Beisel's Block Island swim to raise money for cancer research pushed to Saturday

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (CBS) — Three-time Olympian and Rhode Island native Elizabeth Beisel made history this weekend. On Saturday, Beisel became the first woman to swim from mainland Rhode Island to the shores of Block Island. She did so swimming for the non-profit Swim Across America, which benefits cancer research and patient programs. Beisel took on the challenge in honor of her late father, Charles “Ted” Lyons Beisel, who died from pancreatic cancer in July. Beisel’s charity swim has already raised over $135,000, according to Swim Across America. She started her journey at Matunuck Beach by Ocean Mist, which was her dad’s favorite restaurant. Beisel...

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO