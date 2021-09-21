Former Cranston councilman stepping up to save the Park Theatre?
CRANSTON — It appears that the Park Theatre, closed for more than a year because of COVID, may have a buyer who plans to revive the theater. Edward Brady, who resigned from the City Council a month ago to return to the private sector, was before the state Ethics Commission on Tuesday morning, seeking permission for him and a business partner to ask the council to transfer the theater's liquor license to them.www.providencejournal.com
