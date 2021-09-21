CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gabby Petito’s life, as told by those who know her

By Pilar Arias
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the world waits for autopsy results out of Wyoming telling whether a body found is 22-year-old Gabby Petito and the cause of death, Fox News is learning who she is, from the people who know her best. "Gabby made a mark on anyone she came in contact with. Even...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Possibly Spotted After Body Found During Search

Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie has possibly been spotted in Alabama, after authorities reported that a body believed to be Petito was found during a search in Wyoming. According to the New York Post, Mobile police stated they were investigating unconfirmed reports that the 23-year-old was seen in an area known as Tillman's Corner. Mobile is located roughly 600 miles northwest from Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida. His parents reported him missing on Friday, telling authorities that left for a nature preserve on Sept. 14 but never came home. A body had been found in Tillman's Corner, which some thought might be Laundrie, but police confirmed that it was not him.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend issues statement over her disappearance

The Florida man sought for questioning in the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito broke his silence Tuesday, saying it’s “an extremely difficult time” for both families. “I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming,” Brian Laundrie said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Brian Laundrie’s sister speaks out about Gabby Petito disappearance

Brian Laundrie’s sister has spoken for the first time about the disappearance of her brother’s girlfriend, Long Island native Gabby Petito — saying in a television interview that her family wants the missing woman to be found safe. Cassie Laundrie opened up in an interview with ABC News after her...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s dad mocked Brian Laundrie with nickname

Gabby Petito’s dad says he had a mocking nickname for his daughter’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who is now a “person of interest’’ in her disappearance-turned-suspected death case. Joseph Petito revealed that he’d refer to Brian as “Brianne,” according an episode of “Dr. Phil” that aired Monday. “I’ve never actually liked...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Long Island#Tiktok#Patch Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tyla

Brian Laundrie's Sister Shares Final Text Message With Gabby Petito

The sister of Brian Laundrie has shared her final correspondence with Gabby Petito before she was found dead. Sharing the post with American breakfast show, Good Morning America, Cassie Laundrie revealed she had been texting with Gabby, 22, as she was at the rocks when the pair of them were at the Arches.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Gabby Petito’s remains ‘to be cremated’ as family prepares for memorial in final farewell to 22-year-old vlogger

GABBY Petito’s remains are set to be cremated as her family prepares for a memorial to say a final farewell to the 22-year-old vlogger, The Sun can exclusively reveal. The young traveler was found dead by investigators at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest on Sunday in Wyoming, more than a week after she was reported missing.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Gabby Petito had ‘full-blown fight with aggressive Brian Laundrie at restaurant hours before she was last seen’

BRIAN Laundrie was reportedly involved in an explosive argument with a waitress at a Wyoming restaurant on the day that Gabby Petito is believed to have last been seen alive. Nina Celie Angelo, of New Orleans, said she had been visiting the state with her boyfriend on August 27 when they stopped for lunch at Merry Piglets, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson Hole between 1 and 2pm.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox News contributor under fire for calling Gabby Petito a ‘huge distraction’

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo has come under fire for calling the Gabby Petito case a “huge distraction” from political matters.A clip of Mr Arroyo speaking on Fox News was uploaded by TikToker Morgan S’more on Sunday and has since gone viral. In the video, Mr Arroyo seems to claim that the media was giving more attention to Petito’s case than other matters. “With all that’s happening in the world, what’s happening in our southern border and abroad and at home, I think this entire story is a huge distraction, forgive me,” Mr Arroyo said, according to the Daily Dot.“This...
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

600K+
Followers
118K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy