Gabby Petito’s life, as told by those who know her

Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie has possibly been spotted in Alabama, after authorities reported that a body believed to be Petito was found during a search in Wyoming. According to the New York Post, Mobile police stated they were investigating unconfirmed reports that the 23-year-old was seen in an area known as Tillman's Corner. Mobile is located roughly 600 miles northwest from Laundrie's home in North Port, Florida. His parents reported him missing on Friday, telling authorities that left for a nature preserve on Sept. 14 but never came home. A body had been found in Tillman's Corner, which some thought might be Laundrie, but police confirmed that it was not him.

