MT student a semifinalist in national scholarship program

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Johnson, a Miami Trace High School senior, has been named a semifinalist in the 67th-annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Approximately 16,000 academically-talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

