Two years ago I was given an album by my local record store guy and I just fell in love with the heavy guitar and strong hooks. It was The Blue Stones “Black Holes.” I knew I had to see this band live and on a cold night in February 2019 went to see the Canadian duo at a little club called Pianos in a back street of New York City. When I walked into that small room the small stage had only a two bandmember set up. I didn’t think there was any way this band could recreate that full sound with just two people. I was wrong.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO