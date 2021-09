Just as we have started planning for fall and winter events, one popular Evansville event has been canceled for the second year in a row. We always look forward to the Evansville Christmas Parade on North Main, and of course, we had to miss it in 2020. Well, unfortunately, the 2021 parade is also canceled. Santa's Workshop for the kids has also been called off. This was not an easy decision for the parade officials to make. The continuing COVID-19 pandemic is only one of the contributing factors for this decision.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO