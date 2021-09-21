Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should closely monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area, and never drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast North Carolina, Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover and Inland Pender. In northeast South Carolina, Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence, Inland Georgetown, Marion, Northern Horry and Williamsburg. * Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore this morning, and across grounds that may be near saturation based on rainfall amounts from Tuesday. Areas across the NC Watch area received generally 1 to 3 inches with 3 to 5 inches across Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. The SC Watch area generally received 1 to 2 inches with pockets of up to 3 inches near the NC-SC border. Expect additional rounds of moderate to heavy rain producing showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning that could result in flash flooding.