CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Vintage South announces latest commercial project, 'Breeze Block'

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 8 days ago

The Nashville developer behind much of The Nations’ revitalization is trekking further west for its latest commercial project. Vintage South Development plans to start site work immediately on “Breeze Block,” its new project in Charlotte Park, which sits just west of The Nations. The development will comprise 24 for-sale townhomes and 39,000 square feet of office, restaurant and retail space, according to a statement from the company.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nashville Business Journal

New details, renderings emerge for Circle South office tower

SoBro’s Circle South office tower is poised to open in 2024, and its development team is unveiling new details. The 30-story building, one of two planned for the site, is owned by Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and Mirasol Capital. Charlie Gibson and Stewart Lyman, both from Cushman & Wakefield, are marketing the property. Gresham Smith is leading design, according to previous reports from Nashville Business Journal.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Redevelopment plans released for Second Avenue buildings

The owners of four Second Avenue buildings impacted by the Christmas Day blast have released plans to rebuild their property. Representatives for the Callen family, which owns the damaged historical structures at 170-176 Second Ave. N., spoke to the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday, detailing designs for revitalizing the area. STG Design, led in Nashville by David Johnston, is running architecture services.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

California firm sets record with Metrocenter apartment buy

A firm from California just smashed Metrocenter's per-unit apartment sales record. G.W. Williams Co., a privately held real estate company in San Mateo, spent $74.26 million on The Duke apartments in Metrocenter. The purchase price is equal to $295,947 per unit, well above the area's previous record of $260,000 in 2019, but below Nashville's overall record of at least $367,310, according to data from Colliers International. Brett Kingman and Russ Oldham of CBRE brokered the deal, according to a press release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Nashville, TN
Business
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Bedroc shakes up C-suite, names new CEO

One of Nashville’s largest tech services firms has a new executive team. Jud Wells has been named president and CEO of Bedroc Inc., an IT consulting firm specializing in advisory services, according to a news release. Wells replaces Chase Wilkerson, who after leading Bedroc for 12 years will transition to an advisory role.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: American Sleep Medicine LLC

Nashville area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended September 17, 2021. Year to date through September 17, 2021, the court recorded 25 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -46% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Coffee Shops#Breeze Block#Vintage South Development#The Nations#Servisfirst Bank#First Farmers Bank#Metro#Proctor Marble Granite
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Women-owned Businesses in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area women-owned businesses by 2020 revenue. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Management Consulting Firms in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area management consulting firms by number of local consultants. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

River North's The Landings slated for October start, towing $160M construction loan

The East Bank’s first major construction project is poised to break ground in a few weeks. MRP Realty and Creek Lane Capital are eyeing Oct. 7 to start work on mixed-use development The Landings, said Matt Robinson, a principal at MRP Realty. The project — which is slated for 650 apartments and close to 200,000 square feet of office and retail — was originally planned to break ground this summer.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Tommy Hall shares story of how his Charleston-based steakhouse landed in Nashville

Tommy Hall thought his restaurant group had missed Nashville’s boom. But a 2020 trip to Music City with his late father, Bill Hall Sr., quickly changed his mind. “He said ‘What do you think about Nashville, Tommy?’” Hall recalled. “I said ‘I think we’re five or six years too late. There are 25 steakhouses now. We should’ve been there. I think we’re too late.’ But we came here and saw this property, and we both fell in love with it.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Collapse

Bridge Connector once enjoyed the backing of investment firms launched by a former Publix CEO and an NHL team owner. Then the company disintegrated. Our monthslong investigation reveals how the once-promising startup fell apart.
ECONOMY
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
879
Followers
2K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy