Vintage South announces latest commercial project, 'Breeze Block'
The Nashville developer behind much of The Nations’ revitalization is trekking further west for its latest commercial project. Vintage South Development plans to start site work immediately on “Breeze Block,” its new project in Charlotte Park, which sits just west of The Nations. The development will comprise 24 for-sale townhomes and 39,000 square feet of office, restaurant and retail space, according to a statement from the company.www.bizjournals.com
