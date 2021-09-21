Vintage South announces latest commercial project, 'Breeze Block'

Tommy Hall thought his restaurant group had missed Nashville’s boom. But a 2020 trip to Music City with his late father, Bill Hall Sr., quickly changed his mind. “He said ‘What do you think about Nashville, Tommy?’” Hall recalled. “I said ‘I think we’re five or six years too late. There are 25 steakhouses now. We should’ve been there. I think we’re too late.’ But we came here and saw this property, and we both fell in love with it.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO