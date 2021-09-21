Flash Flood Warning issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 15:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Leon County in Big Bend Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 45 minutes. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tallahassee, Florida A And M, Florida State University, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee Comm College, State Capital Complex, Governors Square Mall, Kleman Plaza, Indian Head Acres, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Leon County Civic Center, Lake Ella, Winthrop Park, Bragg Stadium, Levy Park, North Florida Fairgrounds, Tallahassee Mall, Gaither Community Center, Springsax Park and Belair. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR