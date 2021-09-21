Flash Flood Watch issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 08:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should closely monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area, and never drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover and Inland Pender. * Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore today, and across grounds that may be near saturation based on rainfall amounts from Tuesday. The Watch area received generally 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 inches across Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. Expect additional rounds of moderate to heavy rain today that could result in flash flooding.