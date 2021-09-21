CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars Bringing In CB Nevin Lawson For Visit

By Daniel Chavkin
nfltraderumors.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Rapoport reports the CB Nevin Lawson is visiting with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. Lawson, 30, was a fourth-round pick by the Lions out of Utah State back in 2014. He finished his four-year, $3,449,349 rookie contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10.3 million contract with the Lions in 2018.

