$8.8-Million Team of Merrill Lifers Exits to Launch RIA in Colorado

By Mason Braswell
advisorhub.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Corrects fourth paragraph from end to note that the RIA accepted financing from Dynasty.) A five-advisor team of Merrill Lynch lifers who had been generating around $8.8 million in annual revenue left on Monday to hang out their own shingle in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The group includes brothers R. Scott...

