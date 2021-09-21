$8.8-Million Team of Merrill Lifers Exits to Launch RIA in Colorado

September 21, 2021 - Leading wealth advisors R. Scott Bills, Brett Bills, Teresa Friess, Aaron Seeman and Joshua DeLoach announced a new partnership with St. Pete-based Dynasty Financial Partners to launch Colorado-based Nilsine Partners. The group of advisors launched their new RIA after leaving the investment management giant Merrill Lynch. Nilsine Partners is an independent registered advisor offering services including banking and lending. It specializes in customized portfolio management along with a variety of financial planning services such as multi-generational, philanthropic and trusts, according to the announcement. As part of the agreement, Dynasty will provide what's known as middle and back-of-office support to the new group. “As we continue to evolve and grow the business to meet the needs of our clients, the opportunity and necessity to expand our offerings in the independent world helped accelerate our timeline. We now have the ability to be solutions-based, not product-driven,” R. Scott Bills, CEO and partner, said in the release. The Colorado-based firm sees opportunities to place a strong emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, specifically to expand its philanthropic and family office services.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO