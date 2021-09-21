CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Real Reason Daniel Craig Doesn't Believe A Woman Should Be James Bond

By Manuella Libardi
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lashana Lynch made headlines when it was announced the Black actor would play a secret agent in the upcoming "James Bond" movie, "No Time To Die." The announcement made waves not just because Lynch was set to become the first female Black MI6 agent in the franchise but also because of incessant rumors that she would go on to become the next James Bond, since Daniel Craig announced in November 2019 he was retiring from the role after the upcoming iteration, per Entertainment Weekly. Misleading headlines calling her the first Black female James Bond abounded in 2019, as Harper's Bazaar noted.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘No Time To Die’: Bond Series Introduces First Female 007 In New Trailer For Daniel Craig’s Last Film In Franchise

Lashana Lynch will make her debut as the first female 007 agent in the latest ‘James Bond’ flick, which is going to hit theaters in October. Her name’s Lynch, Lashana Lynch. The new trailer for the latest James Bond flick No Time To Die premiered on Wednesday September 1, and it showed the first glimpse into the 33-year-old actress’s debut as the first female 007 agent. The latest film in the nearly 60-year-old film franchise is historic not only to have the first Black woman take up the 007 mantle, but it will also be Daniel Craig’s final film in the spy franchise.
MOVIES
kshb.com

James Bond 'basically raped a woman' in early film, 'No Time To Die' director says

The director of the soon-to-be-released James Bond movie "No Time To Die" says past films depicted the fictional British spy as misogynistic — or worse. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "No Time To Die" director Cary Fukunaga reflected on Bond films of the past and how the films wouldn't be acceptable in a post-#MeToo world.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Lashana Lynch
The Independent

Daniel Craig opens up about ‘traumatic’ experience of filming James Bond with a broken leg

Daniel Craig has opened up about his “traumatic” experience of filming James Bond with a broken leg.The actor injured himself while filming the last Bond film, Spectre. He was meant to have an operation on his leg, but pushed it back so as to not interrupt the filming schedule.Appearing on ITV’s Being James Bond documentary, which aired on Sunday (26 September) night, Craig discussed the pain of filming following his accident.“I had a lot of fun on [Spectre] but part of the problem was that I broke my leg,” he said.“We had a choice. We could shut down for...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig reveals he got drunk alone on vodka martinis after landing Bond role

Daniel Craig has revealed that he celebrated landing the role of James Bond by getting drunk on vodka martinis. The actor made his debut as 007 in the critically acclaimed 2006 film Casino Royale. He is now preparing to bow out as the iconic character in his fifth and final Bond film, No Time to Die. During an interview on the No Time To Die: The Official James Bond podcast, Craig recalled the moment that he found out he would be playing one of the most sought-after roles in Hollywood. “We were in Baltimore and I shot off to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

No New James Bond Casting Talk Until 2022, Says 007 Producer Barbara Broccoli

With the world gearing up for the rollout of No Time To Die, having its world premiere in London on Tuesday, U.K. bookmakers have returned to one of their favorite pastimes: speculating as to who might take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, a conversation that has been rumbling on for several years. But despite the rumor mill mix now including regulars such as Tom Hardy and newcomers like Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has effectively ended any hope of the matter being concluded soon. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s flagship morning news show Today on Monday...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Harassment#Radio Times#Entertainment Weekly#Harper S Bazaar#The Daily Mail
gamesradar.com

No Time To Die review: "A fitting end to Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond"

Over an agonisingly protracted 18-month postponement, with the release date buffeted farther into the future at least three times, the title of the film formerly known as Bond 25 has taken on a grim irony. No Time To Die finally arrives six years after Daniel Craig’s last Bond adventure, Spectre...
MOVIES
Variety

At ‘No Time to Die’ World Premiere, Stars and Producers Get Emotional at Long-Delayed Big-Screen Debut

James Bond is back. And better still, he’s back as producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson always intended: on the big screen. At the world premiere of “No Time to Die” at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, the uncertainty of where the franchise is headed after 15 years led by Daniel Craig, or even the crucial details of how Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of Bond studio MGM is going to play out, didn’t seem to matter very much at all. Fifteen months after its original April 2020 release date, surrounded by all the Union Jacks, brass bands and Royal Armed...
MOVIES
newschain

Royals dazzle on red carpet at Daniel Craig’s swansong in James Bond role

James Bond was finally on Her Majesty’s secret service when the long-awaited 007 movie No Time To Die received its world premiere in front of a quartet of royals. The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the film’s star Daniel Craig and other leading cast members at the Royal Albert Hall as the global launch gave the cinema industry a much-needed boost.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

First Reactions to ‘No Time to Die’ Call This James Bond Film ‘Worth the Wait’

As the first worldwide screenings of the latest James Bond installment “No Time to Die” came to a close, journalists and critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Daniel Craig’s last outing as the famed secret agent. Though social media reactions tend to be more positive than reviews, one thing was clear via film Twitter: “No Time to Die,” which was delayed for nearly two years due to creative changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, was well worth the wait. Film critic Scott Mantz wrote that though he needed more time to process the film, it was certainly better than Bond...
MOVIES
Variety

James Bond’s Ben Whishaw Says Franchise Needs ‘Radical’ Change to ‘Push It Forward’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” With Daniel Craig’s reign as James Bond coming to an end with “No Time to Die,” this may be the perfect moment to give the franchise an overhaul. Perhaps the next James Bond could be female, Black or queer? “If they want to continue with this character and the franchise, I think you can explode it and do anything,” Ben Whishaw, who plays Q for the third time in the latest installment, tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “I don’t know what that should be, but it seems...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ World Premiere Kicks Off In London For Long-Awaited James Bond Movie

UPDATED with more details: It is finally time for No Time to Die as the 25th James Bond title has its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday evening. The glitzy, star-studded event welcomed 007 himself, Daniel Craig, for his swansong as the legendary secret agent, along with several fellow cast members and a quartet of royals. It’s been a long road to this premiere, which was originally due to take place in March 2020. But the pandemic quashed release plans for April that year and led to a handful more date changes along the way. Now, it’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

No Time to Die review roundup: What the critics are saying about Daniel Craig’s final Bond film

The verdicts on No Time to Die – Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond – have rolled in.After a delay of 17 months, the film premiered in London on Tuesday (28 September), with critics soon sharing their opinions on Craig’s swan song as the spy.The film is the first Bond adventure since Spectre, which received a mixed reception upon its release in 2015.Fortunately, it seems No Time to Die is an improvement, with particular praise being heaped on director Cary Joji Fukunaga, new cast addition Ana de Armas and the way Craig’s version of 007 bows out.Find a...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Craig's Bond exits in big, brash 'No Time to Die'

Welcome back, Mr. Bond This is your most important mission yet. The fate of the movie business depends on your success.That’s how it feels, anyway, so high are industry expectations around “No Time to Die.” The 25th James Bond adventure is finally hitting screens a year and a half after its originally scheduled April 2020 release date, and is central to Hollywood’s hopes of luring pandemic-weary audiences back into movie theaters.Moviegoers certainly get a lot of Bond for their buck in Daniel Craig’s fifth and final adventure as the suave but by now battered secret agent. At 2 hours,...
MOVIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy