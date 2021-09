For the first time in over a year the Jersey City Art Studio Tour returns Thursday. The pandemic isn’t quite over, but between the hope that vaccinations and observing safety measures are enough, dozens of doors to arts offerings around the city are open for visitors. If you look at the JCAST map, however, there are noticeably fewer offerings south of McGinley Square, heading toward Bayonne.

