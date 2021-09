Heading into Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, the running position has once again been one of the hardest to predict the top performers at. Mid-to-late round picks like Cordarrelle Patterson and Kareem Hunt have vaulted into the top 10 scoring backs on the year, seemingly out of nowhere, while several studs taken near the top have had rough starts, including Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jonathan Taylor.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO