SmartShell Glove Balances Impact Protection with Comfort

CLEVELAND — Some jobs need a glove that covers it all: impact protection, cut protection, excellent grip in wet conditions, and high visibility. And it must do all of this without sacrificing comfort, because an uncomfortable glove is an unworn glove, and that is the ruin of compliance and safety programs. Brass Knuckle SmartShell is the next-generation, cross-functional glove that does it all. It’s loaded with features that are engineered to provide protection on multiple fronts, all while excellent flexibility and top-rated ergonomic design make it one of the most wearable gloves in its class.