CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

SmartShell Glove Balances Impact Protection with Comfort

nddist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Some jobs need a glove that covers it all: impact protection, cut protection, excellent grip in wet conditions, and high visibility. And it must do all of this without sacrificing comfort, because an uncomfortable glove is an unworn glove, and that is the ruin of compliance and safety programs. Brass Knuckle SmartShell is the next-generation, cross-functional glove that does it all. It’s loaded with features that are engineered to provide protection on multiple fronts, all while excellent flexibility and top-rated ergonomic design make it one of the most wearable gloves in its class.

www.inddist.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Fireproof and Comfortable Cotton: Protective Fabric Without Formaldehyde

A new chemical process developed by Empa turns cotton into a fire-resistant fabric, that nevertheless retains the skin-friendly properties of cotton. State-of-the-art flame retardant cotton textiles suffer from release of formaldehyde and are uncomfortable to wear. Empa scientists managed to circumvent this problem by creating a physically and chemically independent network of flame retardants inside the fibers. This approach retains the inherently positive properties of cotton fibers, which account for three-quarters of the world’s demand for natural fibers in clothing and home textiles. Cotton is skin-friendly because it can absorb considerable amounts of water and maintain a favorable microclimate on the skin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Volumental: Nearly 30% Plan to Bracket Buy Shoes This Holiday

Of the 538 individuals Volumental surveyed, 147 said they’ll buy multiple pairs of the same shoe with the plan to return what doesn’t fit. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gloves#Brass Knuckle Smartshell#Uhmwpe#Ansi#Isea#The Volk Enterprises#Ga 30004
sgbonline.com

Impact Protection Company D3O Acquired By Elysian Capital

D3O said it has been acquired by Elysian Capital III LP. The acquisition by Elysian Capital sees previous owners Beringea US & UK and Entrepreneurs Fund exit the business after six years of growth and allows for continued global expansion for the brand. D3O’s patented technologies are used in helmet...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

‘Self-Sustaining’ Tree Inspires Biodegradable Jackets

Merging trend-forward design and innovative technologies, each jacket plants 10 trees and is made from 99 percent recycled materials. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
nddist.com

Live Today: The Value of Trade Publications for Manufacturers

Today, Industrial Media’s David Mantey will join Curt Anderson and Damon Pistulka on the "Manufacturing eCommerce Success" webinar series. The discussion will focus on "The Value of Trade Publications for Manufacturers," and will be broadcast live at 12:32 CST. Here is a link to register for the event: https://live.remo.co/e/the-value-of-trade-publications-/register. "Trade...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
washingtonnewsday.com

Due to shortage fears, all of the supermarket items listed below may be difficult to obtain in the near future.

All the supermarket items you may struggle to buy soon amid shortage fears. The food supply chain has been hit with issues. Currently, the food supply chain is in disarray. A combination of issues, such as labour shortages and the soaring demand for gas as the world emerges from the pandemic, have resulted in supermarkets being hit with empty shelves.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Tonal Comfortable Sneakers

New Balance introduces three new tonal variations of the iconic 990v3 sneaker model with the unveiling of a muted black colorway, dark blue, and red. The black and navy blue options are made using the standard mesh material throughout the upper. The red colorway sways away from this and has...
APPAREL
thekatynews.com

Types of Gloves: How to Find the Most Suitable

Gloves are an essential tool for workers, especially those in the medical industry. They help prevent injury and infections. The looming pandemic has led to the equipment being on-demand from doctors and frontline workers. Gloves vary, and different facilities prefer different gloves. In case you find it hard to locate the ones that you prefer, it’s important that you are aware of others that work similarly with your initial choice.
FDA
Sidney Daily News

Finding the balance

Today I’m sticking with my promise to fill you in on homeschooling. Okay, can you picture those old-fashioned three-bottom plows? You know those where you have a two-horse hitch. The Belgiums ease into their harness and pull for what they’re worth; after they’re started a bit, the dirt rolls over as furrow after furrow as the ground is turned over.
EDUCATION
TrendHunter.com

Non-Slip Gamer Finger Gloves

The Razer Gaming Finger Sleeves has been unveiled as a set of sleeves for avid smartphone gamers to incorporate into their gear roster when looking for a better way to enjoy their favorite pastimes at home or out of the house. The sleeves are designed as finger covers that will provide enhanced grip for the wearer to prevent sweat from causing a disturbance during gameplay. The covers also work to enhance touch sensitivity and ensure they won't interfere with the player's ability to partake in their favorite titles.
TECHNOLOGY
nddist.com

Foodservice OEM Distributor Parts Town Launches E-Commerce Marketplace

ADDISON, IL — Parts Town, a technology innovator and distributor of OEM foodservice equipment parts, today announced the launch of its Parts Town Marketplace. Through the new e-commerce Marketplace, customers will have access to a one-stop shopping experience for OEM foodservice replacement parts, items and products across a variety of new categories, rather than having to visit multiple websites to find the parts and equipment they need. It also provides an opportunity for sellers to leverage the brand recognition, site traffic, e-commerce platform and marketing expertise of PartsTown.com to reach an expanded customer base.
ECONOMY
golfmonthly.com

Best Golf Gloves

Choosing the right golf glove could help you improve your game. The best golf gloves fit and feel perfect, enhance your hands contact with the club and therefore give you greater confidence to make the best swing you can. A good golf glove is one of the best golf accessories...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy