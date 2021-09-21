One injured after fire breaks out at New Orleans's Superdome: Report

T he roof of Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, caught fire Tuesday afternoon, with one injury so far, according to reports.

An employee was transported from the scene with minor burns, though that worker's condition is unknown. It is not clear what started the fire, but the blaze reportedly began in the gutter tab of the roof where workers were using a high-powered pressure washer. The fire, which began at approximately 12:30 p.m., was reportedly under control as of 1:20 p.m., according to Fox 8 .

The roof was being cleaned and renovated by several workers after a brief pause caused by Hurricane Ida , the report added.

The stadium is being assessed, but no severe damage to the integrity of the stadium is expected because of concrete protecting the structure.

This photo provided by NOLA Ready shows firefighters putting out a fire on the roof of New Orleans' Superdome on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 in New Orleans. The New Orleans Fire Department says it responded to a fire about 1 p.m. Tuesday on the roof. A short time later it appeared under control. (NOLA Ready via AP) AP



The stadium is the home of the New Orleans Saints, who are set to play the New York Giants at the Superdome on Oct. 3.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the New Orleans Fire Department for more information but did not immediately receive a response.

