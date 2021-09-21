Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year

In an interview with Metro, Becky Lynch gave her thoughts on the current WWE product and said that stars should focus on the story rather than the moves. Here are highlights:. On what she’s learned during her time in the business: “There’s so many lessons. One, I think, is that the connection with the crowd is the most important thing. It’s more important than moves, it’s more important than anything, being able to connect with an audience. I feel like that is something I got fairly early on – whether or not I was any good, it was just being able to connect with an audience. And two, was story above all else. I think sometimes, as wrestlers who love wrestling, we want to have a good wrestling match in spite of story. Does that make sense?”

