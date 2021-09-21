Memphis Series Safety Glasses Designed for Exceptional Comfort
MEMPHIS, TN — MCR Safety's Memphis Series safety glasses are not only designed for your safety, but also for exceptional comfort. The bayonet-style temples are made of a soft and flexible TPR material that provides a great fit for most individuals, regardless of their facial profile. This series features polycarbonate lenses that block 99.9% of UVA, UVB, and UVC rays and a wraparound lens design for an unobstructed view and outstanding coverage.www.inddist.com
