Hunter Huskey made the best of a tough evening against the bigger and stronger Hays Indians Friday night at Redskin Field. Huskey broke free for a kickoff return for a touchdown late in the first half, and then he broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to score Liberal’s only two touchdowns of the game, and while Huskey was abel to have some success, the rest of the Redskins struggled in a 58-14 loss.