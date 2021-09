While the core of Deathloop is to solve the puzzle on your own and try to take out the eight Visionaries in one loop, there's a multiplayer component too. As we said in our review, the multiplayer component can be a little annoying if you're trying to complete a mission. Julianna can invade you at the most inopportune time, so you might want to know how to turn off multiplayer in Deathloop. We've got a guide on how to do just that.

