ITHACA, NY — SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College’s football rivalry is graduating to grander heights: Cortaca Jug 2022 will be decided in Yankee Stadium. The game will take place on November 12th, 2022, and tickets will go on sale for the general public on November 16th at cortacajug.com. Ithaca and Cortland College will each receive 5,000 tickets in the fall of 2022 for sale to their students, faculty and staff.