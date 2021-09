When a kind man saw a teen asking for donuts in exchange for helping him carry his groceries out of the store, he quickly sprung into action. When Matt White went to grab his groceries from Kroger, he has no idea that he was about to help a young man and his mother, possibly forever. Chauncey Black decided to head towards the wealthy part of town in search of kindness. He began asking people if he could carry their groceries out to their car in exchange for donuts or a few dollars which he would use to grab food for him and his mother he is disabled and stuck at home.

7 DAYS AGO