Having released Doctor Who: The Edge of Time back in 2019 – followed by the PC and console version The Edge Of Reality – and currently highly focused on Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, Maze Theory is well versed when it comes to bringing big IP’s into virtual reality (VR). Way back in 2018, when the studio first formed, the project the team first teased was an original IP called The Vanishing Act. Renamed Engram, it hasn’t disappeared, in fact, Maze Theory confirmed to VRFocus that it is alive and well, with the current aim to bring it to PlayStation VR 2 and Oculus Quest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO