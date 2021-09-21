High-Performance Internal Diameter Grinding Wheels for Precision Applications
WORCESTER, MA — Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, announced the introduction of its new high performance Norton IDeal-Prime Internal Diameter Grinding Wheels for precision applications. The wheels feature a new innovative Norton Quantum Prime nano-crystalline ceramic grain, embedded in an optimized matrix of Norton Vitrium3 bond. The combination of the micro-fracture properties of the new ceramic grain from Saint-Gobain Abrasives and the retention capability of the bond ensures long wheel life, excellent grinding efficiency, and consistent part quality with superior finish which results in cost savings of 30% and more.www.inddist.com
