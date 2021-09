Once issue has been joined in an action, the electronic transmittal of interlocutory litigation documents (discovery, motions, etc.) between or among counsel of record appearing on behalf of parties to a matter has become the norm in civil litigation in today’s New York State Unified Court System. Ask most civil practitioners and they will tell you that they actively handle few non-e-filed cases and that many counselors elect to exchange litigation papers with their adversaries as email attachments (or as cloud share or “Dropbox” files depending on size) in lieu of doing things “the old-fashioned way” via snail mail, hard copy, etc.

