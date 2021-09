We’ve just finished several weeks learning about Abraham’s faith, and now turn to his son. Isaac was somewhat overshadowed by his father as well as his own twin sons. Sort of a guy caught in the middle, Isaac nevertheless had a part in God’s plan. His birth was a miraculous gift from God, the fulfillment of a promise to elderly parents. As a young man, Isaac yielded to his father’s plan to sacrifice him, and the experience on Mt Moriah seemed to strengthen him. He even trusted God and his father to find him a suitable wife.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO