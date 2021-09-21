CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 Best Mechanical Keyboard for Macs in 2021

reviewgeek.com
 8 days ago

There’s a lot to consider when looking at a mechanical keyboard in general, and while we can’t cover everything here, these are the basics. macOS Programming: Most keyboards, especially on the mechanical side of things, are made with Windows in mind. This means the keyboard only has Windows controls printed on the keycaps and is, by default, programmed to be used with that operating system. Even if it does technically work with macOS, issues can crop up. To avoid this, we’ve made sure every keyboard on this list is specifically designed to work with macOS, and also includes macOS-friendly keycaps.

www.reviewgeek.com

