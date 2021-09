Wilson was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. The righty will miss at least one start and could be out for the remainder of the season while his hamstring returns to full health. Wilson has posted a 4.91 ERA and 23:10 K:BB in 40.1 innings across eight starts since joining Pittsburgh at the deadline. Max Kranick was recalled to fill Wilson's roster spot and start Sunday's game.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO