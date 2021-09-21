Charlotte's Wyndham Capital Mortgage establishes new office in Dallas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Developer KDC will build three new office buildings totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet at CityLine, a 204-acre mixed-use development located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Five CityLine will be an 18-story tower with 513,000 square feet, while Six CityLine will rise 13 stories and span 356,000 square feet. The third tower, Seven CityLine, will be a 15-story, 507,000-square-foot building. Dallas-based Corgan & Associates is designing the buildings, which will bring the total office component at CityLine to approximately 2.6 million square feet. The development also houses 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. In addition, more than 3,000 urban residential units, 148 hotel rooms and 20 acres of dedicated public green space are located within walking distance of CityLine. The new buildings are currently being marketed for lease, and construction will begin when a tenant(s) has been secured.

