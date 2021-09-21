CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Charlotte's Wyndham Capital Mortgage establishes new office in Dallas

By Caroline Hudson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyndham Capital Mortgage has expanded into Dallas, establishing its fifth market presence in the U.S. The Charlotte-based digital mortgage lender selected a 2,600-square-foot space in the Cypress Waters area, with access to talent in the Plano/north Texas and Fort Worth regions. Wyndham's new operation has 40 loan officers. It moved into the new office earlier this month. The firm plans to double that number over the next five months and then triple it by the end of 2022, said Josh Hankins, chief operating officer at Wyndham.

