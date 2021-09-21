project44 Adds Another Acquisition
Technology provider project44 expands its visibility capabilities throughout the supply chain all the way to the last mile with the addition of Convey to its portfolio. project44 acquires Convey for $255 million. It is the latest in a series of moves not just from project44 but many other technology providers in the supply chain visibility space that pushes the sector forward while also allowing for greater consistency in tech platforms for customers.www.sdcexec.com
