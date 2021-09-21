project44 Adds Another Acquisition

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021-- project44, the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility, today announced that it has acquired Austin-based Convey, the last-mile technology leader that powers exceptional direct-to-consumer delivery experiences for more than 200 of the world’s largest brands, including The Home Depot, Nieman Marcus, Ferguson, Ingram-Micro, and others. Convey, recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Visibility Platforms, combines real-time visibility, post-purchase experiences, and machine learning-powered analytics to improve the overall customer experience. Together, the two companies now serve the global supply chain end-to-end, providing real-time visibility and actionable insights from raw materials to the front door to help brands deliver differentiated direct-to-consumer and eCommerce experiences for their customers.

