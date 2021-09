On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals did something we’ve all been hoping to see: They didn’t allow Joe Burrow to be sacked one time for an entire game. The cherry on top, of course, is it coming in an impressive win over arch-rival Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. The line looked comfortable, cohesive and save for a few miscues, played the best line we’ve seen from a Bengals front five in quite some time.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO