Which is Better in Pokemon GO: Galarian Rapidash or Kanto Rapidash?

Today, we'll be comparing the region-specific forms of Rapidash: Galar versus Kanto. Rapidash was originally released in the Kanto region and actually joined the team of Indigo League trainer, Ash Ketchum, for a short period of time. In later saw a secondary release in the Galar region with a brand new look and new type, as well. In the Kanto region, this Pokemon is best known for its blazing mane and tail which often leave a trail of wildfire behind it as it reaches speeds up to 150 mph. In Galar, Rapidash behaves akin to a traditional unicorn, with the majority of its power being stored in its horn rather than its flowing locks.