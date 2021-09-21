CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The Biden Administration Is Adding Worker Protections To Address Extreme Heat

By Julia Shipley
WFAE
WFAE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration is pushing for new worker protections after record-setting temperatures across the country left dozens of workers injured and dead this summer. The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Monday that it will prioritize inspections on hot days, target high-risk industries nationally, and, as reported earlier this summer, begin developing a federal rule to protect workers from heat-related illnesses, a move long sought by worker advocates.

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The Biden administration is preparing for a historic expansion of a key department to address the semiconductor shortage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has inherited a bit of a mess. The relatively quiet cabinet role typically involves what Raimondo describes as piling “a bunch of CEOs on planes” to fly around the world and promote trade missions and U.S. exports. But in a preview of her Tuesday speech at the Economic Club of Washington where she outlined her agenda and advocate for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the former Rhode Island governor said that she had plans to expand her office to focus largely on revitalizing the domestic economy.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
MyChesCo

Biden Administration Convenes to Discuss and Address Semiconductor Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Thursday convened semiconductor industry participants and discussed the progress industry has made to address supply chain challenges and increase supply chain transparency, following the convenings hosted by the Administration in April and May. The progress includes improved communication and trust across the supply chain and improvements in the supply chain practices of chip consumers.
U.S. POLITICS
southernminn.com

OSHA will issue heat standards to protect workers

President Joe Biden announced this week that his administration’s efforts to address extreme heat will include new rules from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to protect workers from dangerous conditions. “Rising temperatures pose an imminent threat to millions of American workers exposed to the elements, to kids in schools...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Osha#Npr#Cji#Hispanics#Democrats#The White House
kurv.com

US Unveils Plan To Address ‘Silent Killer’ Extreme Heat

(AP) — The Biden administration is moving to protect workers and communities from extreme heat. The initiative comes after a dangerously hot summer that spurred an onslaught of drought-worsened wildfires and caused hundreds of deaths from the Pacific Northwest to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana. Under a plan to be announced Monday, the Labor Department and other federal agencies are launching actions intended to reduce heat-related illness and protect public health. White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy calls heat stress a “silent killer” that disproportionately affects the poor, elderly and minority groups.
ENVIRONMENT
hngn.com

Vaccine Mandate: Biden Administration Releases New Guidance That Terminates Federal Employees If They Refuse To Get Inoculated

According to Biden administration guidelines released this week, federal workers may be dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19. Still, while their disciplinary cases make their way through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues. New Guidance on Vaccine Mandate. In a recently published article...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New York Post

Billions hidden in $3.5 trillion bill to tilt election scale

The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social-engineering bill pushed by President Biden and Nancy Pelosi is called Build Back Better. It should be called Building a Political Scam. Buried in the 2,465 pages are numerous billion-dollar grants to unnamed community organizations for vague purposes like promoting “community engagement,” providing “support and advice,” and “creating equitable civic infrastructure.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFAE

Some NC Lawmakers Want Private Money Out Of Elections Administration

Election officials like Jason Dedmond faced great challenges in 2020. "I can guarantee you that more was spent on the 2020 election than probably any other election," Dedmond, the Onslow County elections director, said. "We also had the highest turnout ever, the largest amount of one-stop locations, the longest hours because the state had the idea to spread out the voting and try to get people in early and have the longer hours so there wasn't a large group of people at one time where they could get the coronavirus."
POLITICS
IBTimes

Extreme Weather: Biden Announces Plan To Combat Workplace Heat Dangers

President Joe Biden announced on Monday a coordinated effort to respond to the effects of extreme heat. It will highlight the importance of tackling extreme heat in the workplace and communities through multi-agency initiatives. The coordination of agencies is meant to “enhance workplace safety, build local resilience, and address disproportionate...
ENVIRONMENT
WFAE

WFAE

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy