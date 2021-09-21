The Founders of Stop AAPI Hate’s Anti-Violence App Make Time’s 100 Most Influential List
A few days ago, Time released its annual list of the 100 "most influential people." As lists go, Time's has always been a contingent one—as coveted as it is debated and criticized. But this year's has some absolute powerhouses. Many deserve amplifying on all channels. Among them are the trailblazing founders of Stop AAPI Hate's reporting tool that tracks surging violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.
