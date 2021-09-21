CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Founders of Stop AAPI Hate’s Anti-Violence App Make Time’s 100 Most Influential List

By Daniel King, Bio
Mother Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. A few days ago, Time released its annual list of the 100 “most influential people.” As lists go, Time’s has always been a contingent one—as coveted as it is debated and criticized. But this year’s has some absolute powerhouses. Many deserve amplifying on all channels. Among them are the trailblazing founders of Stop AAPI Hate’s reporting tool that tracks surging violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

www.motherjones.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Ai Weiwei
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Garry Kasparov
Person
Donald Trump
Mother Jones

Inside the Private Facebook Groups Where Anti-Vaxxers Plot to Get Religious Exemptions

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Human Resources Department of the City of San Francisco is having a crisis of faith. Back in June, the city announced that it would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its 36,000 workers. By September, upwards of 90 percent of them had complied. But then, about three weeks ago, when the department announced that it would allow workers to request religious exemptions to the mandate in order to comply with federal law, the HR workers found themselves in a tricky situation: They had to scrutinize some 300 requests for medical and religious exemptions and distinguish the ones that were legitimate from those that were merely excuses from people who wanted to dodge the requirement for other reasons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mother Jones

Biden Is Continuing a Long Tradition of Mistreating Haitian Migrants

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The images went viral over the weekend. Department of Homeland Security agents astride on horses and using whips to herd migrants from Haiti, as if they were unruly cattle who’d escaped from a farm. Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, condemned the border patrol actions, which were a bit too reminiscent of white men on slave-catching patrols. “That’s not who the Biden-Harris administration is,” she told CBS.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Former Fox host Bill O'Reilly predicts he 'will wind up in prison' after his new book is published on the war on terror because it's 'filled with classified information'

Former Fox News host and political commentator Bill O'Reilly has suggested his upcoming book on the war on terror will likely see him 'wind up in prison'. During an appearance on Newsmax late Wednesday night with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, O'Reilly pushed his new book entitled Killing the Killers: The Secret War which he claimed contains a wealth of classified information which he could be prosecuted for printing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Mother Jones#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Aapi#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
Telegraph

Remember Trump’s 'Covid cocktail'? It could be a vital weapon in this winter’s pandemic fight

Last October, shortly after Donald Trump was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s medical team made a rather unusual decision. Instead of prescribing more commonly used emergency treatments, such as the antiviral remdesivir or the steroid dexamethasone, they opted to give Trump an experimental therapy known as Ronapreve, which had recently been developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
POTUS
Daily Mail

First Sikh soldier allowed to wear turban on base by Marines says will sue to be allowed to wear it in BATTLE and with Dress Blues - after military branch bucked its 246-year-old uniform code

The Marines broke with centuries-old tradition and ruled that a Sikh soldier can wear a turban and sport an unshorn beard in uniform - but only at duty stations and not while he is deployed or at military ceremonies. First Lt. Sukhbir Toor wrapped a turban onto his head after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Heartland Institute

Covid-19 Is Not a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

False statistics and misinformation are being used to push the baseless narrative that most COVID-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated. On Friday, September 17, the CDC published a study that refutes the common claim that Covid-19 is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Coauthored by more than 50 MD’s and Ph.D.’s, the study contains data on the vaccine status of adults hospitalized with Covid-19 at 21 U.S. hospitals across 18 states during March to August of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy