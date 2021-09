I can already hear the comments. “We don’t want to read about a cheap, plasticky American car, Nico!” I get it, this is a site called BMWBLOG and BMWs are supposed to be our main focus. However, part of our job is to look at the automotive market, through the lens of a BMW enthusiast. Objectivity is also paramount; we can’t truly tell you a BMW is great if we don’t understand its alternatives, can we? And, like it or not, BMW — along with every other European brand — needs to fear this upcoming performance alternative — the C8 Corvette Z06.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO