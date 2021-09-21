Bengals' Logan Wilson: Picks off pass during Week 2
Wilson totaled nine tackles (three solo), one interception and one pass deflection during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bears. Wilson appears to be ready for a bigger role in his second season in the NFL. He has already accumulated 16 tackles through the first two games after registering 33 total tackles during his rookie season. The 25-year-old linebacker should have a stiffer test Sunday as the Bengals take on the Steelers.www.cbssports.com
