Mariners' Andres Munoz: Shifts rehab to Triple-A

Munoz (elbow) is scheduled to make the second appearance of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Tacoma radio broadcaster Mike Curto reports. The Mariners aren't expected to bring Munoz back from the 60-day injured list during the final two weeks of the season, but the right-hander looks well on his way to entering spring training in 2022 without any restrictions. Following an 18-month recovery from Tommy John surgery, Munoz made his first appearance in affiliated ball since 2019 on Friday, when he struck out the side while pitching for the Mariners' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate. The dominant showing was enough for the Mariners to move him up to Triple-A, where he'll presumably make a handful of appearances before season's end.