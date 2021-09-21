CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

A Cramped Melbourne Victorian Gets an Earthy Refresh Inspired by the Australian Bush

dwell.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigner Kim Kneipp revamps a dark, 1890s home with clever storage solutions and custom joinery made of recycled wood. After waiting five years to find out if their home was going to be destroyed by the construction of a proposed freeway, two sisters and their friend finally got the go-ahead to renovate the Victorian they share in the leafy suburb of Kensington in Melbourne, Australia. The residents followed up with designer Kim Kneipp, who had done some restyling work on the late 19th-century dwelling years prior. The brief was simple: Reconfigure the kitchen, laundry room, and bathroom to improve circulation, bring in more natural light, and make the home more sustainable.

www.dwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
roguevalleymessenger.com

3 Tips to Make Your Living Room Look Luxurious

One of the best things about modern decor trends is that they give your home the appearance of luxury without making you go bankrupt while decorating the entire house to suit a specific aesthetic. Thankfully, there are a handful of useful tips and tricks that most millennial homeowners use to make the most of their living space while saving as much as they can, and sometimes not spending a single penny at all. In this article, we’ll take a look at 3 things you can do (even if you have a tiny budget) to make your living room look and feel luxurious! Let’s get started.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Kitchen Design#Cramped Melbourne#Australian#Victorian#Japanese
homedit.com

Luxury Tiny House On Wheels With A Versatile Interior Design

It may be only 30′ long and 8.5′ wide but this farmhouse on wheels definitely doesn’t lack the charm or the functionality to be a fully-fledged and lovely home. It was built on a triple axel Iron Eagle trailer by studio Handcrafted Movement and it has it all: a charming exterior and an interior packed with everything one needs to comfortably call this their home, whether temporarily or permanently.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Bouclé is the cosy interiors trend you need to know: These are the homeware buys to shop now

Thanks to designers such as Coco Chanel, bouclé has become a mainstay in the fashion world, but now it’s also enjoying its moment in the homeware spotlight.Heavy, soft and luxurious, the cosy textile is taking over Instagram, creeping onto the grids of all our favourite interiors influencers to become the must-have fabric of choice for any homeware lover.Perhaps it’s a result of our desire to create a warm and inviting environment amid freezing temperatures or our need to feel comforted and cocooned at home during the pandemic, but bouclé is suddenly everywhere.A fabric made from curly, looped yarn which has...
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

abandoned agricultural construction turns into earthy minimalist residence in rural portugal

Within the rural countryside of estremoz, portugal, architecture studio joão cepeda has transformed an abandoned agricultural construction into a minimalist residence. the torrid sun, the blue sky, and the gusty winds in the wild vegetation frame the ambiance setting. meanwhile, a partly preserved ancient stone wall built by hand characterizes the project and acts as an element of remembrance.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Australia
dwell.com

Before & After: A Country Home Blossoms in the Ruins of an Old Stone Barn

Type rehabs a rundown stone structure into an elegant dwelling—and then sets about rewilding its site in the English countryside. To the untrained eye, this dilapidated barn in the Devonshire countryside in southwest England looked like a ruin. First of all, there was no road access—so you had to walk across two fields to even see it. The roof was missing, the stone walls had crumbled in places, and ivy haphazardly covered the structure.
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

A Moscow Apartment Uses Bold Color to Channel Moroccan Medinas

Moscow-based firm CXEMA references the old quarters Morocco’s cities with vibrant hues and a unique approach to the compact layout. Although this 753-square-foot apartment is located in a new building in Moscow, the inspiration for its design came from a faraway place. The architects at CXEMA designed the unit for a young couple who had just returned from a trip to Morocco and were fascinated by the structure and colors of the medinas (old quarters) in the various cities they visited.
VISUAL ART
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1940s Front Porch Gets the Perfect Pop of Color in This Sophisticated $1,200 Refresh

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Your front door is often what gives visitors the first impression to your home — which may be why adding a pop of color has become so popular in recent years. Whether you want to keep it simple or do a total transformation, upgrading your curb appeal can make you look at your home in a whole new light.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

This Rental Near Joshua Tree Is a Desert Escape for the Design Minded

Stepping into the holiday home of interior designer Denise Portmans is like visiting her Los Angeles design shop—a revelation in West Coast style. In California’s remote Morongo Valley, situated roughly 30 minutes from both Palm Springs and Joshua Tree National Park, Merchant House High Desert is a full-on display of interior designer Denise Portmans’s Europe-meets-California aesthetic. Originally from London, Portmans has spent the last three decades living on and off in Los Angeles, where she runs her design shop, Merchant Modern, in Santa Monica.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dwell.com

40 Impossibly Adorable Pieces Your Modern Nursery Needs

Our top picks for baby will have you asking: “Do these come in my size?”. To all new parents, congrats on your bundle of joy! After stocking up on lots and lots of diapers and other necessities, the next order of business is setting up a serene space for your newborn. We’ve taken the guesswork out of decorating your nursery with furniture, bedding, and decor picks that may just make baby’s room the most stylish one in the house. From smart cribs and changing baskets to toys that grow up with your little one, scroll on to see our favorite nursery products.
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

A Bare-Bones Hunting Shelter on Mallorca Becomes a Sunny Retreat

Mariana de Delás revitalizes an old stone hut, devising a portable “solar wheelbarrow” to recharge its batteries. Before it was the 12 Volt Retreat, this simple stone hut was just one of dozens of shelters scattered throughout the Mallorcan countryside: a place for a hunter or shepherd to retreat from a storm, prepare a meal, or store tools. Built with the island’s native marés sandstone and outfitted with only a couple chairs and a fireplace, it was meant to be used for just a few hours at a time.
HOME & GARDEN
Austin 360

Sherwin-Williams unveils naturistic and earthy 'Color of the Year' for 2022

Paint manufacturing company Sherwin-Williams revealed its "Color of the Year" for 2022 and it's a mix between a light gray and green to make a room feel like a calming forest. Evergreen fog, the winning color selected by Sherwin-Williams staffers based on trends favoring sage and olive green, offers a naturistic ambiance and serene, earthy depth to a room while also blending in with just about any piece of furniture.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This Whimsical 322-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Inspired by ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’

Who says yachts can’t inspire childlike wonder? Not Lürssen, which is showing off a whimsical new superyacht concept dubbed Alice at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. As the moniker suggests, the emission-free vessel is heavily inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1965 fantasy classic, Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland. Measuring 322 feet, the Alice will feature five fantastical decks. But in a twist right out of Carroll’s book, a main deck won’t be one of them. In a YouTube video previewing the concept, the German shipyard’s designer Jim Robert Sluijter said that the idea for this came from talking to yacht owners, many of whom...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy