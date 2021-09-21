A Cramped Melbourne Victorian Gets an Earthy Refresh Inspired by the Australian Bush
Designer Kim Kneipp revamps a dark, 1890s home with clever storage solutions and custom joinery made of recycled wood. After waiting five years to find out if their home was going to be destroyed by the construction of a proposed freeway, two sisters and their friend finally got the go-ahead to renovate the Victorian they share in the leafy suburb of Kensington in Melbourne, Australia. The residents followed up with designer Kim Kneipp, who had done some restyling work on the late 19th-century dwelling years prior. The brief was simple: Reconfigure the kitchen, laundry room, and bathroom to improve circulation, bring in more natural light, and make the home more sustainable.www.dwell.com
