Dua Lipa Gives This Season's Most Daring Trend a Casual Twist in Buzzy Balenciaga Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
 8 days ago
Dua Lipa found a way to incorporate this fall’s biggest trends into a casual off-duty look this week.

Grabbing lunch with Anwar Hadid on Monday in New York, the “Levitating” singer stepped out in a unique peek-a-boo cutout skirt and shirt set. The ensemble comes courtesy of Jean-Paul Gautier and Ottolinger with the patchwork tee retailing for $465 and the tie-waist skirt selling for $565 at Ssense.com .

On her feet, the real kicker of the singer’s look for Balenciaga was her set of shoes.

The recently debuted Balenciaga DIY Runner sneakers offer a unique appeal that blends worn-in elements and shiny new detailing; the silhouette comes pieced together with a mix of patterns to give that signature “dad” shoe appeal that the brand became known for seasons ago. Dua Lipa’s choice of colorway retails for $1,090 via the brand’s website .

Beyond an award-winning music career, Dua Lipa herself dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past. Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business.

Finding yourself a fan of Dua Lipa’s style? Echo her footwear picks in these similar sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Michael Kors Paneled Sneakers, $211 (was $301) .

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Ash Addict 05 Sneakers, $311 .

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Kooples

Buy Now: The Kooples Platform Sneakers, $165 (was $330) .

Click through the gallery for more of Dua Lipa's red carpet style throughout the years.

