CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Shang-Chi' will be available to stream on Disney+ November 12

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqwze_0c3XLCD300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNtww_0c3XLCD300
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

Marvel Studios

  • "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will be available to stream on Disney+ on November 12.
  • It's part of "Disney+ Day," which marks the two-year anniversary of the service launching.
  • "Shang-Chi" has been a box-office hit after debuting exclusively in theaters with a 45-day window.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will be available to stream on Disney+ on November 12, more than two months after its theatrical release. It will make its streaming premiere as part of "Disney+ Day," marking the two-year anniversary of when the service launched.

There won't be a video-on-demand release between the 45-day window and its streaming premiere. The movie will be available on VOD platforms the same day it hits Disney+.

The hit Marvel Cinematic Universe movie debuted September 3 exclusively to theaters with a 45-day window. Though Disney said it would be exclusive to theaters for at least 45 days, it hadn't specified when it would premiere on Disney+.

"Shang-Chi" has been a box-office hit with $177 million in the US and $305 million worldwide. That doesn't include the biggest theatrical market, China, where it has yet to be approved for release by the government.

It will likely surpass "Black Widow's" domestic gross of $183 million this week, which would make it the highest-grossing movie in the US so far this year.

The movie's success prompted Disney to announce that its remaining 2021 movies would be released exclusively to theaters with 45-day or 30-day windows.

"Black Widow" was released simultaneously to theaters and Disney+ for an additional $30 fee, which theater owners said hindered the movie's box office.

"We believe that simultaneous release cannibalizes ticket sales in favor of streaming-service viewership, or sales if it's a premium offering," John Fithian, the CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, told Insider in a recent interview.

He added: "The bigger problem, though, is piracy ... When a movie is released simultaneously to a streaming service, a pristine copy of that movie is made available day one that it's in cinemas."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
signalscv.com

Where to watch ‘Shang-Chi 2021’ Free streaming online at home

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Shang-Chi 2021 Full movie how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2021 available to stream? Is watching Shang-Chi online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming link. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below. You can watch Shang-Chi from the comfort of your own home.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Day#Vod#Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
AFP

'Shang-Chi' leads N. America box office for fourth week

Disney blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for its fourth weekend, taking in $13.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. That estimated figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, kept the film -- which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) -- well ahead of its closest rival, newcomer "Dear Evan Hansen." The musical teen drama starring Ben Platt, distributed by Universal Pictures, was set to take $7.5 million, knocking 20th Century's sci-fi comedy "Free Guy" to third with $4.1 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he's actually a non-player character in a huge video game. Fourth went to Universal's slasher film "Candyman," a reimagining of the 1992 classic, which took in $2.5 million.
MOVIES
unewsonline.com

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: Disney’s Newest Avenger

After COVID-19 halted the filming process for the new Marvel movie in February 2020, the anticipated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” finally hit theaters Labor Day weekend. The talented cast—consisting of Simu Liu, Akwafina, Meng’er Zhang, and many more—received countless positive reviews from critics and hit a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) as he is forced to face his traumatic past after he is ambushed by his father. Shang-Chi faces many internal and external struggles as he works together with his sister Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), to fight the evils from their childhood all while uncovering secrets of the past.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Disney Plus Release Date Revealed

The release date for Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings on the Disney Plus streaming platform has been revealed. Back in November of 2019, Disney Plus first launched and arguably gave Netflix its first real competition in the streaming business. While the platform initially had a rocky start, its subscription numbers eventually skyrocketed thanks to deals made with Verizon and the Covid-19 pandemic. The platform has grown far faster than anyone expected consistently beating out projection numbers. The platform will soon be celebrating its two-year birthday.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
allears.net

Here’s When Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Be FREE on Disney+

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the first Disney movies to arrive exclusively in theaters since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, Disney has been opting to release films in a hybrid format both in theaters and with Disney+ Premier Access. But, Shang-Chi‘s 45-day exclusive theatrical release proved to be successful and the movie quickly rose to achieve Labor Day box office records and remained at #1 in the box office for two weekends in a row. But, soon you won’t have to head to the theater to see the film — we now know when Shang-Chi will premiere on Disney+ for free!
MOVIES
wearecritix.com

Disney+ Plus Day To Premiere Brand New Content Including Shang-Chi, a Home Alone Reboot & Much More!

Disney will celebrate their second anniversary by giving back to its subscribers!. On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Heading Into Homes On November 12, Which Bob Chapek Announces As “Disney+ Day”; Here’s Lineup Of Content

Disney CEO Bob Chapek mentioned today during a Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference that Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will hit Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 12, which the studio is designating as Disney+ Day. That’s a consumer day celebrating the services. “We’ll be surprising people with offers and it will be an annual thing,” said Chapek. “We’re going to have new content release against one of our four key franchises.” This mirrors a similar even that Netflix is doing this week. You can read below what else is dropping on that day. Chapek acknowledged during the conference, “We love theatrical exhibition,” those...
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

‘Shang-Chi’ is Explosive and Essential

Simu Liu stars as the titular superhero in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021), directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. By Courtesy of Marvel Studios / Disney. Marvel Studios is built to ensure that each of its movies is a cultural sensation. The newest installation in its ever-growing superhero franchise, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is no exception. The film follows Shang-Chi or “Shaun” (Simu Liu) who, despite extensive efforts to escape, finds himself drawn back to his father’s (Xu Wenwu, played by Hong Kong acting legend Tony Leung) criminal organization, Ten Rings. The first Marvel film with a majority Asian cast, “Shang-Chi” challenges traditional depictions of the American hero, marking an essential new chapter for the world’s most influential cinematic universe.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Releases New Data on Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed what he said was the “most comprehensive look so far” at the streamer’s top 10 TV shows and movies. Sarandos, in an appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, shared two slides. One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window — engagement data Netflix has not released...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Candyman’ Upended at PVOD #1 by Reduced Price ‘F9’ and New Release ‘Escape Room 2’

As theaters await “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Paramount) and “No Time to Die” (United Artists) over the next two weeks, home viewing options are similarly on the rise. “Free Guy” (Disney), honoring a 45-day window, debuts on Premium VOD September 28. Friday sees two theatrical openers: “Addams Family 2” (United Artists) and “The Many Saints of Newark” (Warner Bros.), also available at home (on PVOD for “Addams,” HBO Max for “Newark”). That left a more routine week on the charts we follow, although some recent releases got attention as they made their first appearances. But price reductions, led by “F9”...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘Shang-Chi’ sets pandemic box office record as ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ scuffles

As it has done since its release on September 3, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” continued to exceed expectations in its fourth weekend at the box office. The Marvel blockbuster earned an estimated $13.3 million, roughly $500,000 ahead of industry predictions heading into the weekend, to push its domestic total so far to $196.5 million. “Shang-Chi” is now the highest-grossing movie released during the coronavirus pandemic: With its weekend ticket sales, the Simu Liu-led franchise-starter moved ahead of “Black Widow,” which grossed $186.7 million after its release in July. The accolades don’t stop there: “Shang-Chi” was also the...
MOVIES
CBS New York

Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Reopens On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway is back, and Disney’s “Aladdin” is ready to spread a little magic. The musical, based on the Oscar-winning animated movie, first opened on Broadway in 2014. “Aladdin” resumed performances Tuesday at the New Amsterdam Theatre. “We’re getting to tell the story we’ve been telling for a long time, but now in a new way,” actor Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie, told CBS2 earlier this month. Disney’s “The Lion King” returned on Sept. 14. Disney’s “Frozen” was also running on Broadway before shows closed due to the COVID pandemic in March 2020, but it announced in May 2020 that it would not reopen.
MOVIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

241K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy