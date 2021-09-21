CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Restaurant People Are the Best of Us

By Hunter Lewis
Food & Wine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't have to have worked in restaurants to love them—or even to cover them. But we all have work to do to become better customers in this new era of hospitality. A grizzled restaurant critic once advised me "not to join the Army in order to cover it," but by then I was already in too deep—I'd been embedded in restaurants since I was 18 years old, starting with a gig making sandwiches at Jersey Mike's in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For the next 12 years, I went back and forth between working in restaurants and newspaper newsrooms before I chose the media business full time. What I learned about restaurant people during my time in professional kitchens—that they're creative, scrappy, big-hearted, and resilient—has only solidified during my four years at the helm of Food & Wine. It's one of the reasons I look forward every year to the making of this annual Restaurant Issue, where we celebrate the people and places you should seek out next.

Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
Newsweek

Is McDonald's Closing Indoor Dining?

Some McDonald's outlets are preparing to close indoor seating areas or limit opening hours due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. In a call with franchisees last Wednesday, senior McDonald's staff recommended outlets consider closing indoor seating in counties where COVID cases exceed 250 per 100,000 people on a rolling three-week average.
Matt Lillywhite

3 Mexican Restaurants You’ll Love In Seattle

I absolutely love Mexican food. Some of my favorite dishes include Chilaquiles, Enchilladas, and Tacos. So whenever I'm in Seattle (or any other city), one of my favorite things to do is visit a Mexican restaurant on a nice evening. So here are a few of my favorites in the Seattle metropolitan area. Hopefully, you'll love them just as much as I do.
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Fast Food Chain in the U.S., According to Data

We may not depend on fast food restaurants to provide the healthiest eating options, but we do bank on them for quick and easy meals on the go for those busy days when we don't have enough time for a full sit-down meal—or for those days when some fries, a spicy chicken sandwich, and fountain soda just sound too good to pass up. Even though fast food chains tend to get a bad rap, customers say some are more dependable than others, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants of all kinds have undergone a whole slew of changes to keep feeding customers and help stop the spread of the virus. Curious to find out how your favorite fast food option stacks up against the rest? At Best Life, we looked at the 2020-2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant Study to discover which fast food chain is the least trusted of them all.
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
Mental_Floss

Want Fresher Food at McDonald’s? Try Asking for a Receipt

It's hard to spend a lot of money at McDonald's, so you may not think to ask for a receipt when placing an order there. But even if you only paid a few dollars for your Big Mac and apple pie, you should still ask for proof of your purchase—if only to throw the slip in the trash a few seconds later. As Reader's Digest reports, simply asking for a receipt can improve the quality of your fast food meal.
WESH

This restaurant is home to the best bathroom in America

MASON, Ohio — Mason, Ohio, is home to the best restroom in America. Two Cities Pizza is the winner of the 2021 America’s Best Restroom contest. Located at 202 W. Main St., walking into Two Cities Pizza Company is nothing short of an experience. Two of America’s most iconic cities,...
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
Only In Delaware

Delaware’s Only Mezcal Bar Is The Place To Go For Tacos And Delicious Drinks

If you’re looking for a place to dine in Dewey Beach, head to MezCali! This is one of the newer spots in town and it offers an impressive list of mezcal-based cocktails, as well as mouthwatering Mexican cuisine and some of the best tacos in Delaware. Take a look at the Mezcali menu on their […] The post Delaware’s Only Mezcal Bar Is The Place To Go For Tacos And Delicious Drinks appeared first on Only In Your State.
