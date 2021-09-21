CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Grove Park Foundation names new head as neighborhood stands on cusp of unparalleled growth

By Douglas Sams
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrove Park has followed a different path to urban revitalization than similar communities. The working class Black neighborhood on Atlanta’s Westside has depended on public-private partnerships with corporations such as Bank of America and Southern Co. The efforts produced a new $51 million campus anchored by Woodson Park Academy and a 110-unit apartment project that is under construction, with 80% of the units planned to rent for less than $1,000.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizneworleans.com

City Expands Affordable Housing Initiatives

NEW ORLEANS — From the City of New Orleans:. Today, Mayor LaToya Cantrell signed an Ordinance to move forward with a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority, outlining the terms and responsibilities for the redevelopment of City-owned properties. The Council also approved the execution of two lease agreements for the development of City-owned properties located at 2314 Louisiana Ave. and 2600 S. Broad St., slated to begin in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
chicagoonthecheap.com

Free Neighborhood Open House at Gompers Park

Where: Gompers (Samuel) Park, 4222 W. Foster Ave. The Gompers Park Advisory Council [GPAC] is hosting a free open house at Gompers Park. Learn about park programs, local organizations, and connect with your neighbors. Located at the corner of Foster and Pulaski Avenues in the North Park community, Gompers Park...
CHICAGO, IL
Star News Online

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare names its new director of Foundation

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare recently named Katie Tate as director of Foundation. Tate will oversee all day-to-day activities of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation including fundraising events, memorials and tributes, and major gifts. Prior to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, Tate served in various roles throughout her 10-year tenure at YWCA...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bizjournals

St. Louis alderwoman, former mayoral candidate joins local environmental group

A city of St. Louis alderwoman and former candidate for mayor has been hired by the U.S. Green Building Council - Missouri Gateway chapter to lead a new initiative. Cara Spencer has been named director of the Building Energy Exchange – St. Louis. The new program, which will launch in 2022, assists building owners and operators with reviewing energy efficiency, as well as in accordance with the city’s Building Energy Performance Standard, according to a release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bizjournals

Pinellas County nonprofit names new CEO

PARC Inc., an organization specializing in providing opportunities to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has appointed a new CEO. Michelle Detweiler will succeed Karen Higgins and take over responsibility for the organization that serves over 800 members, according to a release. Detweiler is a former member of the PARC board and COO. Her father, Bert Muller, served three decades as president of PARC, who helped shape the nonprofit.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
bizjournals

Long-planned hotel and conference center moving forward in Marble Falls

This planned Hill Country hotel and conference center is expected to break ground in early 2022 and bring a nine-figure economic impact. It follows significant commercial and residential development in the area. "We've always been a regional economy heavily influenced by retail sales," says Christian Fletcher, executive director of the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. "Our trade area is now over 100,000 people who are here at least a few times a month for shopping, dining, work." Click through for more details on the project plans and the companies involved.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Affordable Housing#Urban Land Institute#Westside#Bank Of America#Southern Co#Woodson Park Academy#The Grove Park Foundation#Boys Girls Clubs#Microsoft Corp#Usher#New Look Foundation
Gretna Guide & News

Springfield Community Foundation names new board members

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Community Foundation (SCF) Board of Directors has named five new members to its Board. They are Carol Dill, Amy Daniel, Laura Osborn, Shannon Sands and Sarah Schram, in addition to welcoming back Keith Hentzen and Michelle Parr. “We are delighted to have these five individuals joining our Board,” said Keith Hentzen, Springfield Community Foundation Board President. […]
SPRINGFIELD, NE
investatlanta.com

Permanent Affordability Comes to Westside Park Neighborhoods

The Urban Oasis Catalyst, LLC, has closed on a $2.6 million forgivable loan from the Perry Bolton Tax Allocation District (TAD) to finance the acquisition and development of new affordable and workforce housing in Northwest Atlanta. The housing will feature single-family options in the Carey, Almond, and Grove Park neighborhoods,...
REAL ESTATE
geauganews.com

The Foundation for Geauga Parks Resumes Search for Executive Director

The Foundation for Geauga Parks (FGP) Board of Trustees announces an opening for Executive Director to lead this organization into the next phase of growth. The full position description is available at https://bit.ly/fpgExecDirector. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and list of references to linda@orgsuccess.com. No phone calls please. The Foundation for Geauga Parks is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX2Now

Foundation donates $100,000 to support affordable housing in St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A total of $100,000 dollars is how much the Regions Foundation is giving in grants to support homeownership in the Hyde Park neighborhood. “Affordable housing and living the American dream through homeownership is one of the core fundamental principles of the Urban League’s creation 111 years ago. and to this very day. And so part of this is not just homeownership but also helping people stay in housing,” said Michael McMillan, president, and CEO of Urban League Metropolitan St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
toledo.com

Proposed Designs for Five Neighborhood Parks Revealed

Exciting new proposed designs were revealed this week to residents for four neighborhood parks, including new playground equipment and areas for sports. “As part of our strategy to improve our neighborhoods, we are making renovations to parks that have been neglected for decades,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “These improvements for neighborhoods go hand-in-hand with our historic residential roads repaving program, housing programs, and beatification.”
TOLEDO, OH
scotteblog.com

Community Foundation of Howard County names board president

The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support nonprofit organizations in Howard County, named Kimberly Prescott chair of the board of trustees. Prescott is the founder and president of Prescott HR, a full-service human resources firm in Columbia that helps organizations hire and manage employees.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fairfaxcounty.gov

Park Foundation Honors Outstanding Contributors with Eakin Awards

The Fairfax County Park Foundation has named a family, an organization and a Park Authority friends group as recipients of this year’s Eakin Philanthropy Awards honoring outstanding contributions to parks through the Park Foundation. Wayne, Angela and the Valis Family are being recognized for their active involvement in various county...
FAIRFAX, VA
Beach Beacon

Pinellas names two new department heads

Pinellas County has named Chris Rose as its new Office of Management and Budget director and Dr. Cynthia Johnson, Ph.D., has been named as new director of Economic Development. Rose assumed his new responsibilities Sept. 7, as longtime director Bill Berger concludes his 9-year tenure in the role. Johnson assumed...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
bizjournals

Sarasota college opens new entrepreneur center with hopes it will serve as an economic engine

The newly opened innovation center at the State College of Florida will do more than help entrepreneurs and businesspeople, according to Kim Richmond, the program's director. "We want to be the center of the ecosystem," she said. "What we see are the opportunities — we see them in our community, in our students, and this building. Our services are the perfect intersection for that; we're the catalyst for that."
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy