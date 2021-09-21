Grove Park Foundation names new head as neighborhood stands on cusp of unparalleled growth
Grove Park has followed a different path to urban revitalization than similar communities. The working class Black neighborhood on Atlanta’s Westside has depended on public-private partnerships with corporations such as Bank of America and Southern Co. The efforts produced a new $51 million campus anchored by Woodson Park Academy and a 110-unit apartment project that is under construction, with 80% of the units planned to rent for less than $1,000.www.bizjournals.com
