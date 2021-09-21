Grove Park Foundation names new head as neighborhood stands on cusp of unparalleled growth

ST. LOUIS – A total of $100,000 dollars is how much the Regions Foundation is giving in grants to support homeownership in the Hyde Park neighborhood. “Affordable housing and living the American dream through homeownership is one of the core fundamental principles of the Urban League’s creation 111 years ago. and to this very day. And so part of this is not just homeownership but also helping people stay in housing,” said Michael McMillan, president, and CEO of Urban League Metropolitan St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO