Easy to Pitch—the one-stop pitching solution for a startup to become investor-ready—on Monday announced to have raised undisclosed funding from integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts. Venture Catalysts led the pre-seed round along with JPIN Venture Catalysts UK. Besides raising funds, the company will also be an integrated part of the Venture Catalyst Group for their global expansion plans to meet the needs of the startups to become fundable with technology.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO