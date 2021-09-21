CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

No charges for police who shot anti-fascist Portland suspect

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wqykg_0c3XKSpy00
Portland Suspect Killed FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, police walk past evidence markers at a scene in Lacey, Wash., where a man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Ore., was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him. A Washington state prosecutor has decided not to file criminal charges against police who shot and killed an antifascist fugitive wanted in the highly publicized death last year of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Ore., last year. A U.S. Marshals-led task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl, 48, at an apartment complex in Lacey, near Olympia, in September 2020 when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. (AP Photo/Ted Warren, File) (Ted Warren)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — A Washington state prosecutor has decided not to file criminal charges against police who shot and killed an antifascist fugitive wanted in the highly publicized death last year of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last year.

A U.S. Marshals-led task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl, 48, at an apartment complex in Lacey, near Olympia, in September 2020 when four officers fired at him as he exited his car.

Reinoehl, who was armed, was on the run after being caught on surveillance video shooting Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, on Aug. 29, 2020, after demonstration backing then-President Donald Trump.

Trump cheered on the manhunt for Reinoehl, tweeting just before he was killed for police to “Do your job, and do it fast.”

In a memo dated Monday, Thurston County Prosecutor Jon Tunheim found that the use of force was justified, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office previously determined that Reinoehl likely fired first at the officers, based on witness and officer statements as well as a spent shell casing discovered in Reinoehl's vehicle.

Reinoehl's gun — the same .380-caliber handgun he used to kill Danielson — had a fully loaded clip, but no bullet in the chamber. Investigators said they couldn't prove when that shot was fired because they never found the bullet.

According to a summary of the investigative findings released last spring, the officers at the scene said that Reinoehl failed to comply with their commands and that he reached for his gun. Witnesses reported that task force members were readily identifiable because of their badges, vests and markings.

The officers who fired at Reinoehl were Jacob Whitehurst with the Washington Department of Corrections, Pierce County sheriff's deputies James Oleole and Craig Gocha, and Lakewood police officer Michael Merrill.

Braden Pence, an attorney representing Reinoehl’s family, called Tunheim’s report "disappointing but not surprising.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

ben goekjian
8d ago

i think your title was misspelled, the correct spelling is “murdering antifa scumbag”

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 narcotics officers arrested in Ohio, accused of drug distribution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities arrested two Columbus police officers Tuesday on allegations that they distributed several kilograms of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice. The officers, who are members of the Columbus Division of Police’s drug cartel unit, were identified Wednesday as Marco Merino, 44, of...
OHIO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

US jury convicts leader of neo-Nazi threat campaign

SEATTLE — A federal jury in Seattle on Wednesday convicted a leader of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states. The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes Wednesday following a two-day trial before convicting 25-year-old Kaleb Cole of five felony charges, including conspiracy, mailing threatening communications and interfering with a federally protected activity. He could face a decade in prison when Judge John C. Coughenour sentences him in January.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two fatal collisions under investigation in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham police are investigating after two people were killed on Tuesday night in two separate collisions. The first crash involved a 54-year-old cyclist who was struck and killed on Mount Baker Highway. At 7:53 p.m., police said the 54-year-old was going east near Chance Road, and a...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

California man to be sentenced for fatal synagogue attack

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A 22-year-old former nursing student will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for bursting into a synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle to kill one worshipper and injure three others. An agreement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
City
Olympia, WA
City
Lakewood, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Lacey, WA
Local
Oregon Society
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Society
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mother of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen arrested in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — The mother of a Baton Rouge toddler who was found dead in a remote area of Mississippi was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Lanaya Cardwell was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Chief Muprhy J. Paul Jr. said during a news conference. Cardwell was charged with second-degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KIRO 7 Seattle

ACLU lawsuit: Louisiana deputies punched Black man in 2019

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies punched a Black man so brutally while booking him into a north Louisiana jail two years ago that they broke his nose and left eye socket, civil libertarians said in challenging Louisiana's one-year statute of limitations on lawsuits alleging police abuse. Jarius Brown,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officers searching for car after hit-and-run in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Police are searching for a car after a hit-and-run Wednesday morning in Renton. Officers responded around 10:20 a.m. to a car and pedestrian crash at South Puget Drive and Talbot Road South. Scroll down to continue reading. More news from KIRO 7. Government shutdown: What happens to...
RENTON, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

San Antonio man gets 20 years in prison after writing $950K in bad checks

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man convicted of writing nearly $1 million in bad checks was sentenced to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. John Cardenas, 36, was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of theft of service, a second-degree felony, KSAT reported. Bexar County court records showed that Cardenas was also charged in seven similar felony cases, the television station reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle sees record number of encampment fires

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters have responded to a record number of encampment fires so far this year. Crews expect to see more fires in the remaining three months of 2021. KIRO 7 has shown you fires that happened in the last few months, and some have even been fatal. Firefighters...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Fugitive#Anti#Patriot Prayer
KIRO 7 Seattle

Community remembers murdered Lynnwood store worker

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A grassroots memorial continues to grow in honor of a murdered convenience store worker in Lynnwood. TejPal Singh, 60, was shot at the Chevron store on Highway 99. “He was just a really great guy, and I’m really bummed out,” said Kelly Morse, a loyal customer who...
LYNNWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: 2nd hospital in Alaska begins rationing care

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A second hospital in Alaska is beginning to ration health care as the state deals with a spike in coronavirus cases. Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corp. in Bethel announced the move Wednesday as it reported it is operating at capacity. Rationing of care had already been imposed by...
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Ariz. ban on school mask mandates stays on hold

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to immediately reinstate a series of new laws that include measures blocking schools from requiring masks and restricting the power of local governments to impose pandemic restrictions. The high court on Wednesday turned down state Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to stay...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trash talking: Florida man captures alligator with bin

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — In Florida, capturing an alligator is apparently as easy as taking out the trash. But honestly, don’t try this at home. Alligators are fast, testy and unpredictable. An Army veteran in Central Florida, however, was able to use a trash bin to corral the gator, who had wandered onto his yard in Mount Dora.
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Pediatricians favor school masks in Iowa case

DES MOINES, Iowa — The rise of the delta variant and the new school year have dramatically increased the risks children face during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according pediatricians writing in court documents submitted in the federal lawsuit against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. The American Academy of Pediatrics and its...
IOWA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
62K+
Followers
72K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy