Moberly, MO

Moberly schools told to allow recordings of IEP meetings

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBERLY, MO – Moberly school district is being told they must allow parents or guardians to record meetings in which IEP plans are discussed. According to a new state law, such recordings are allowed, and cannot be prohibited by the district or school board. Previously the Moberly district had required parents to sign a request to record document. This led certain advocacy groups, as well as Missouri Attorney General, to call attention to the outdated policy on the district website. One Missouri lawmaker threatened to consider additional legislation that withdraws funding if school districts continue to flout existing law. In a letter, Attorney General Eric Schmitt said “depriving parents of the ability to record, flies in the face of transparency”

www.kmzu.com

