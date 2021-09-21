CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi Has A Disney+ Release Date, See How Long You’ll Have To Wait To Stream

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After being delayed more than a year, the film side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally launched this past July with the release of Black Widow in both theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings followed two months later, but unlike Scarlett Johansson’s solo outing as Natasha Romanoff, Simu Liu’s MCU debut was released exclusively in theaters. However, we finally know when Shang-Chi will become available to stream on Disney+, and it’s not too far off.

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Has an Avengers-Sized Legal Problem (Maybe Bigger Than It Realizes)

Seven years ago, in an event both momentous and foreshadowing, Disney blinked. At the time, Disney’s Marvel unit was facing off against the estate of comic book legend Jack Kirby over whether his heirs could terminate a copyright grant and thus reclaim rights on characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor. And, this needs to be stressed: Disney was winning. A federal court ruled in 2011 that Kirby’s contributions as an illustrator between 1958 and 1963 were works made for hire and not eligible for termination. By 2014, the Kirby estate had taken the dispute up to...
BUSINESS
signalscv.com

Where to watch ‘Shang-Chi 2021’ Free streaming online at home

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Shang-Chi 2021 Full movie how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2021 available to stream? Is watching Shang-Chi online free on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming link. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below. You can watch Shang-Chi from the comfort of your own home.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
PennLive.com

Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Hiddleston Reveals Why Chris Hemsworth Was Cast as Thor Instead of Him

This year marked 10 years since Thor hit theaters, which kicked off the Marvel careers of Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki). The two actors are still extremely active in the MCU, having both just lent their voices to the latest episode of the new animated series, What If...? Hemsworth will be seen next in Thor: Love and Thunder, making him the first Avenger to get a fourth installment to their franchise within the franchise. Hiddleston just starred in Loki on Disney+, which has already been renewed for a second season. In a new "Untold" video from Disney, Hiddleston explained why Hemsworth was originally cast as Thor instead of him.
MOVIES
infusenews.com

Disney+ to celebrate anniversary with streaming debut of ‘Shang-Chi’ on November 12th

Disney might demand getting back to theater-first movie releases, yet that doesn’t mean you’ll be standing by long in the event that you’d prefer watch at home. The organization is denoting the second anniversary of the Disney+ launch on November 20th with the streaming presentation of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — and indeed, that is at no additional charge. That is not totally astonishing when Disney said it would cut the Marvel movie’s theatrical window into equal parts, yet it’s great to know precisely when you can begin streaming.
MOVIES
Taste Of Home

Disney+ Halloween Movies FINALLY Have a Release Date

Summer is cool and all, but I think it’s time we shift our attention to Halloween. I mean, I started decorating my house over a month ago! Some might say that’s a bit too early, but when it’s always Halloween in your heart, it’s never early enough. And what could possibly get me more excited for the oncoming spookfest than a slew of nostalgic Disney movies?
RECIPES
geekculture.co

Shang-Chi, Jungle Cruise And More Landing On Streamer On Disney+ Day

After a theatre-only release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will make its premiere on Disney+ on 12 November. Also known as Disney+ Day, 12 November will see exclusive content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic released during the global celebration too. “The inaugural Disney+...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Releases New Character Posters For Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring was finally released earlier this month and it managed to have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office. Since the movie hit theaters, Marvel has shared some great posters for the film, including recent character posters for Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) and Morris. Today, the studio shared their latest batch of character posters, this time for Ying Li (Fala Chen), Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu), and Wong (Benedict Wong).
MOVIES
imdb.com

Shang-Chi Will Make Streaming Debut As Part Of Disney+ Day Later This Year

On the second Friday in November, the Walt Disney Company will be hosting a multilevel global celebration, named, appropriately enough, Disney+ Day. Disney's streaming service subscribers will have access to new content, as well as a sneak peek at upcoming releases. Fresh entertainment drops from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic arrive on November 12, so mark your calendars.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Will Hit Disney+ in November

Disney has announced the Disney+ premiere date for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The latest Marvel film will become available to stream for all Disney+ subscribers beginning on November 12. Notably, this premiere date places Shang-Chi's streaming debut outside of the 45-day exclusive theatrical window planned for...
MOVIES
allears.net

Here’s When Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Be FREE on Disney+

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the first Disney movies to arrive exclusively in theaters since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, Disney has been opting to release films in a hybrid format both in theaters and with Disney+ Premier Access. But, Shang-Chi‘s 45-day exclusive theatrical release proved to be successful and the movie quickly rose to achieve Labor Day box office records and remained at #1 in the box office for two weekends in a row. But, soon you won’t have to head to the theater to see the film — we now know when Shang-Chi will premiere on Disney+ for free!
MOVIES
WETM

First-ever Disney+ Day to feature ‘Shang-Chi’ premiere, other perks

(NEXSTAR) — The Walt Disney Company gave a glimpse into what the first-ever “Disney+ Day” will hold on Nov. 12. Calling it a “global celebration,” Disney said subscribers will see new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic. One of those releases will be the highly anticipated...
MOVIES
imdb.com

How To Watch Shang-Chi At Home

Good news for Marvelites who have been holding out for the streaming debut of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Soon, you'll be able to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home. "Shang-Chi" broke from the pattern of "Black Widow" and other Disney+ Premier Access...
MOVIES
jackcentral.org

‘Shang-Chi’ is just what the MCU has been waiting for

Relatively unknown stuntman Simu Liu posted on Twitter, “OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi,” on Dec. 3, 2018. Now, more than two years later, Liu is taking his place among Marvel Cinematic Universe greats including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth by playing the titular hero in the MCU’s latest offering, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” While MCU chief creative officer Kevin Feige may deny that Liu’s tweet had any effect on the casting process, one thing is clear: Marvel hired the right man for the job.
MOVIES
