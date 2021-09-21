Drake Is Now a Major Investor in LA Chain Dave’s Hot Chicken

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Pink Taco, the flashy Mexican chain with A-list fans like Snoop Dogg and Jennifer Aniston, plans to open in Navy Yard next spring. A news release says the company will open its first D.C. locale next spring at 100 M Street SE, bringing on a festive menu filled out by enchiladas, burritos, fajitas, and long list of margaritas like a Cadillac that comes with a mini bottle of Grand Marnier. The rocker chic chain was founded in 1999 by the late Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton and grandson of Morton’s Restaurant Group founder, Arnie Morton. The brand will also expand to NYC next fall with an outpost in Times Square, adding to a growing domestic footprint in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Miami Beach. Newly named Pink Taco COO Stephan Schneider, an operations vet who worked for nightlife conglomerate Hakkasan, is leading an international expansion to Europe and the Middle East.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO