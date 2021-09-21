CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Is Now a Major Investor in LA Chain Dave’s Hot Chicken

By Mona Holmes
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s true, Drake is officially in the hot chicken business. That’s according to Dave’s Hot Chicken co-founder Arman Oganesyan, who says the massively popular rapper/entertainer recently signed on as a major investor to the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain. Oganesyan isn’t saying how large Drake’s claim to the business is, but it’s pretty significant. “He has a large stake,” says Oganesyan. “As far as investors go, he has a very good stake.”

